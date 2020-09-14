Advertisement

Boone County parents concerned for remote learning

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boone County parents that chose in-person learning said they do not have devices from the district to start virtually Monday.

“Being from Boone County our kids have not received any devices or anything,” said Boone County parent, Trista Price.

“Actually we did not hear anything about getting them before they went to school about whether they were going to receive devices or not,” added Tosha Wilder. She has three children in the school system.

When the Department of Education map was updated Saturday, Boone County went from yellow to orange. That meant instead of being in school, her three children will learn from home.

They will take turns using one laptop.

Just like her kids, Wilder is in school, too. She takes classes, studies, does housework, and takes time helping her children with their education.

“It has definitely set us back, and made me think am I going to be able to finish this is it do-able for us,” said Wilder.

She said she feels guilty she is doing something away from them.

Wilder’s parents and husband are part of a big support system to make sure her children get the education they need.

She said she has peace with what seems to change each day through faith.

“If have got the moment to have the platform to tell parents put your trust in God,” said Wilder “Faith is what gets us through.”

WSAZ has reached out to Boone County Schools for an update on devices, but we have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Kentucky Governor says he won’t issue another recommendation for no in-person class

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff and WKYT News Staff
Gov. Beshear made the announcement Monday afternoon during a news conference.

Local

Ten new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, there are 368 total positive cases and six deaths as of Monday, September 14.

News

Ohio agencies offer online suicide prevention conference

Updated: 1 hour ago
Agencies across Ohio will conduct a free virtual conference to educate the public about suicide and share resources on ways to prevent it.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Rally outside W.Va. capitol for in-person classes

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Possible exposure to COVID-19 reported in Mingo County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Mingo County Health Department says there may be a public exposure to the coronavirus.

Latest News

Local

“Major” crystal meth supplier sentenced

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A man who the F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says was a major source of supply for crystal meth has been sentenced.

Local

Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Meigs County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Overall, there have been 140 confirmed cases since April 7, 30 of which remain active.

Local

Road closed due to power lines down

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday.

Local

UPDATE | Man hurt in Kanawha County shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say the incident stemmed over a stolen ATV.

Video

In the Kitchen with Cindy Quach on Studio 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
In the Kitchen with Cindy Quach on Studio 3

Local

Court denies Kanye West to be on ballot in W.Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
That’s according to the West Virginia Secretary of State.