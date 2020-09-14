Boone County parents concerned for remote learning

MADISON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Boone County parents that chose in-person learning said they do not have devices from the district to start virtually Monday.

“Being from Boone County our kids have not received any devices or anything,” said Boone County parent, Trista Price.

“Actually we did not hear anything about getting them before they went to school about whether they were going to receive devices or not,” added Tosha Wilder. She has three children in the school system.

When the Department of Education map was updated Saturday, Boone County went from yellow to orange. That meant instead of being in school, her three children will learn from home.

They will take turns using one laptop.

Just like her kids, Wilder is in school, too. She takes classes, studies, does housework, and takes time helping her children with their education.

“It has definitely set us back, and made me think am I going to be able to finish this is it do-able for us,” said Wilder.

She said she feels guilty she is doing something away from them.

Wilder’s parents and husband are part of a big support system to make sure her children get the education they need.

She said she has peace with what seems to change each day through faith.

“If have got the moment to have the platform to tell parents put your trust in God,” said Wilder “Faith is what gets us through.”

WSAZ has reached out to Boone County Schools for an update on devices, but we have not heard back yet.

