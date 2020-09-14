Crash in Portsmouth involves 5 vehicles and a house

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A crash involving five vehicles and a house that was struck is under investigation in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police said the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of High Street.

Officers say driver impairment is suspected, and investigators will have to subpoena medical records to determine possible charges.

Other details are unavailable at this time, including if injuries were involved.

