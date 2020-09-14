Death associated with coronavirus in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments say one person has died in connection to COVID-19.

According to the health departments, a 78-year-old man has passed away.

Six people have died in connection to the virus in Scioto County.

Officials say there have been 19 new cases since Friday, bringing the total to 443 since the beginning of the outbreak.

Eight more people have recovered. 376 individuals have made a recovery over the course of the pandemic.

