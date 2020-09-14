Advertisement

Death associated with coronavirus in Scioto County

The health department says if you have COVID-19, have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, it is important to stay home and away from other people.
The health department says if you have COVID-19, have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, it is important to stay home and away from other people.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments say one person has died in connection to COVID-19.

According to the health departments, a 78-year-old man has passed away.

Six people have died in connection to the virus in Scioto County.

Officials say there have been 19 new cases since Friday, bringing the total to 443 since the beginning of the outbreak.

Eight more people have recovered. 376 individuals have made a recovery over the course of the pandemic.

