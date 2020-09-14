UPDATE | Man hurt in Kanawha County shooting

Update 9/14/20 @ 5 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a shooting Monday afternoon in the Cedar Grove area that sent a man to the hospital.

According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies, it involved a stolen ATV incident.

Cody Beard, 22, of Cedar Grove, was found on the bank of the Kanawha River with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital for surgery and is listed in serious condition.

Investigators say Beard was followed by a 45-year-old man from Shrewsbury who fired warning shots after he said he saw the suspect riding his stolen ATV. Deputies say Beard abandoned the ATV and ran.

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. by the GoMart on East Dupont Avenue.

No charges have been filed against the man who fired the shots, but the investigation is still underway.

Original story

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dispatchers say crews are responding to a shooting.

It happened in near the Kanawha River by the GoMart on East Dupont Avenue Monday afternoon around 2:20 p.m.

Metro 911 says there is at least one patient and it’s not fatal.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Kanawha EMS, Cedar Grove and Glasgow Fire Departments are responding.

