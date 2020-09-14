Advertisement

Football coaches react to new conditioning rule for orange counties

Hurricane will be among several football teams in West Virginia to move on with the season without full practice.
Hurricane will be among several football teams in West Virginia to move on with the season without full practice.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sports teams in seven counties in West Virginia will now have to move forward with their season without holding full practice.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that schools in counties that appear orange on each Saturday’s Department of Education map will be limited to conditioning, instead of full practice for sports.

Hurricane head football coach Jeremy Taylor is now preparing to move forward with plans to condition his team after Putnam County appeared orange for the second week in a row, but he still says that with teams limiting the activity that comes with practice, the move could lead to injuries.

“Football is the one really being affected because we cannot go three weeks without pads and then practice for four days and play a game,” Taylor said. “I won’t do that. We’ll get someone really seriously hurt.”

Several miles away, Clay County head football coach Jason Nichols says that while the map has its faults, it still gives teams the opportunity to take the field at all.

“It at least gives us an opportunity to play,” Nichols said. “That’s the one thing we’re thankful for. I hate it that other teams can’t play.”

WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan tells WSAZ that clarification on what this adjustment will mean for schools in orange counties in terms of competition will come in the coming week.

