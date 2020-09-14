Herd vs. Rice Officially Canceled

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What was unofficial became official Monday afternoon as Marshall’s game with Rice on October 3rd is now canceled. The Herd put the news on their Twitter page. Rice announced practice wouldn’t start until late September which would’ve made it very difficult to prepare for the game at Edwards Stadium the first Saturday in October.

Marshall hosts 24th ranked Appalachian State this Saturday and don’t play until October 10th when they go to Western Kentucky.

