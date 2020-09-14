Advertisement

Hospital officials: Clarksburg Councilman in serious condition after getting shot

News conference scheduled for 12 p.m.
Antonio DeJesus (left) allegedly shot Clarksburg Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot (right) on Sunday.
Antonio DeJesus (left) allegedly shot Clarksburg Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot (right) on Sunday.
By Josh Croup
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot is in serious condition this morning at Ruby Memorial Hospital after getting shot at his home Sunday night, a hospital spokesperson tells 5 News.

“We define serious as ‘The patient is very ill and might have unstable vital signs outside the normal limits. Indicators are questionable,'" the spokesperson said.

Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy said Malfregeot was shot once after confronting a man who was trying to take a car from his driveway. He is identified as Antonio Dejesus, 33, of Delaware. Kiddy said he was wanted by the U.S. Marshals with a warrant out of Delaware.

He was arrested at the Black Bear Express gas station Sunday night.

DeJesus pled guilty in 2014 to trafficking heroin in Harrison County. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

DeJesus, saw two of Malfregeot’s family members getting into a car in their driveway when he held them at gunpoint, one source close to the family told 5 News. Malfregeot heard screaming and came outside with a gun, the source said. That’s when the gunman shot Malfregeot and took off with a hostage, according to the source.

He eventually let them go before taking off on his own, one source said.

