Hundreds rally outside W.Va. State Capitol
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hundreds of players, coaches and parents are rallying outside of the State Capitol in West Virginia Monday morning.
It’s a protest on the color-coded system for schools.
They are saying they want their kids back in sports and back in the classroom as soon as possible.
