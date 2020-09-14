Kentucky Governor says he won’t issue another recommendation for no in-person class

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he will not issue another recommendation after Sept. 28 for no in-person class. The state’s goal now is to give counties the resources and let them decide.

Beshear made the announcement Monday afternoon during a news conference.

“Let me be clear, that there is not going to be an overall recommendation coming from me, or my office, post Sept. 28,” Gov. Beshear said. “What’s gonna be provided is the information to make a week-by-week decision in our various school districts and counties based on prevalence in what public health and experts believe is the right course based on that prevalence. This was information that was requested. It’s the type of information we were told is needed. It’s taken us time to put it together.”

As of Monday, there have been five COVId-19 deaths in Kentucky. There are 1,065 total deaths in the state. The total number of positive cases is 57,282. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.17 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 54 are in kids 18 or younger.

