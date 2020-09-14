Advertisement

“Major” crystal meth supplier sentenced

Gavel
Gavel(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man who the F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says was a major source of supply for crystal meth has been sentenced.

Robert W. Amos, of Dayton, Ohio and Raceland and Wurtland, Kentucky, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in United States District Court in Ashland.

In 2019, the F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force and DEA started an extensive investigation into Amos’s drug trafficking activities. They found he was a major source of supply for meth being imported from Ohio into cities of Russell, Raceland, Worthington, Wurtland and Ashland.

Amos was arrested in January 2020 by FADE detectives, Raceland Police Officers, and Special Agents with the DEA at the Appalachian Foothills Housing Authority complex in Wurtland.

When he was arrested, Amos possessed over ½ pound of crystal methamphetamine and a smaller amount of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

