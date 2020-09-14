Man arrested after month-long drug investigation

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after a month-long drug investigation in Boyd County.

Deputies say on Friday they conducted a drug search in a room at the Western Hills Motor Lodge where they found a “substantial” amount of meth, cash and a loaded pistol.

Carey Banks Jr., 39, originally from Mississippi, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, and possession.

Deputies say the arrest came after undercover investigators made multiple purchases of meth from Banks.

Banks was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

