More than $1.2 million in funding to boost virtual learning tools in southeastern Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) – More than $1.2 million in coronavirus relief funding is headed to schools in southeastern Ohio to help provide students with the tools for virtual learning.

State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, announced the Ohio Department of Education, in collaboration with BroadbandOhio, awarded $1,206,651.87 in funding to support schools in the 93rd House District.

The funding will help provide hotspots and internet-enabled devices to students during the 2020-2021 school year.

According to the release, the relief aid can be used in various ways, including home internet services, hotspots with a service plan, mobile hotspots and public WiFi infrastructure.

These schools will receive the following funding:

Chesapeake Union Exempted Village: $151,466.16

Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities: $3,840.00

Gallia County Local School District: $60,889.40

Gallipolis City School District: $73,309.62

Vinton County Local School District: $151,466.16

Wellston City School District: $20,000.00

Christian Life Academy: $60,586.47

Jackson City School District: $52.346.71

Oak Hill Union Local School District: $20,000.00

Dawson-Bryant Local School District: $151,466.16

Ironton City School District: $151,466.16

Lawrence County: $151,466.16

Rock Hill Local School District: $9,000.00

South Point Local School District: $45,439.85

Symmes Valley Local School District: $93,909.02

Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School: $10,000.00

Ohio Valley Christian School: $15,000.00

