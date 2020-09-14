More than $1.2 million in funding to boost virtual learning tools in southeastern Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) – More than $1.2 million in coronavirus relief funding is headed to schools in southeastern Ohio to help provide students with the tools for virtual learning.
State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, announced the Ohio Department of Education, in collaboration with BroadbandOhio, awarded $1,206,651.87 in funding to support schools in the 93rd House District.
The funding will help provide hotspots and internet-enabled devices to students during the 2020-2021 school year.
According to the release, the relief aid can be used in various ways, including home internet services, hotspots with a service plan, mobile hotspots and public WiFi infrastructure.
These schools will receive the following funding:
- Chesapeake Union Exempted Village: $151,466.16
- Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities: $3,840.00
- Gallia County Local School District: $60,889.40
- Gallipolis City School District: $73,309.62
- Vinton County Local School District: $151,466.16
- Wellston City School District: $20,000.00
- Christian Life Academy: $60,586.47
- Jackson City School District: $52.346.71
- Oak Hill Union Local School District: $20,000.00
- Dawson-Bryant Local School District: $151,466.16
- Ironton City School District: $151,466.16
- Lawrence County: $151,466.16
- Rock Hill Local School District: $9,000.00
- South Point Local School District: $45,439.85
- Symmes Valley Local School District: $93,909.02
- Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School: $10,000.00
- Ohio Valley Christian School: $15,000.00
