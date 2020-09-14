Advertisement

Nice vacation week weather

September finery on display all week
The state bird of Louisiana, the Brown Pelican, is silhouetted against the setting sun on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2007. | Source: AP Photo / Ann Heisenfelt
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Sally makes for good weather locally

It is a normal pattern in September for some of the best weather to frequent our area. Just ask Barboursville and Dunbar Fall Fest goers, Jackson Apple Fest fans or parade goers to King Coal in Williamson or Poage Landing Days in Ashland. Chances are all will recall their favorite September stop as enjoying fine weather.

Well the weather those people are used to has returned even if the festivals have been cancelled during the pandemic.

One of the main reasons the fall dry season is here focuses on the handful of tropical storms and hurricanes in the Gulf and Atlantic. Simply stated as long as these storms miss our region, they “condition” the air to be dry and warm for days on end.

This week the main storms we are watching include Paulette far at sea having battered Bermuda and Sally who on Monday night was crawling toward the northern Gulf Coast. Packing winds near 100 mph and a tropical feed of moisture, this storm will impact eastern Louisiana, southern Mississsippi and Alabama with the triple threat of a hurricane; namely, high seas (aka storm surge), torrents of rain (more than a foot accumulation in spots) and howling winds. Coastal communities in the direct path will feel gusts to 100 mph.

For our area, assuming Sally behaves as forecasted and stays well to our south, our weather will be “conditioned” to remain warm and dry this week with most if not all Sally’s rains staying to our south.

