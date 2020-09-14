Nine COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nine deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m. on September 14, there have been 487,714 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 12,820 total cases and 275 deaths.

The deaths include a 91-year old female from Cabell County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Grant County, a 66-year old male from Harrison County, an 86-year old male from Harrison County, a 76-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 83-year old female from Kanawha County.

There are 3,184 active cases.

9,361 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.