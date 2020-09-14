Advertisement

Ohio agencies offer online suicide prevention conference

Agencies across Ohio will conduct a free virtual conference to educate the public about suicide and share resources on ways to prevent it.
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OHIO (WSAZ) - In honor of National Suicide Prevention Awareness month, community agencies across southeastern Ohio will conduct a free virtual conference to educate the public about suicide and share resources on ways to prevent it.

In a news release from Reggie Robinson of Health Recovery Services in Athens, the “Sow the Seeds of Hope” suicide prevention conference will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 by Zoom.

Within this meeting, discussion topics include: information on the unique suicide risks faced by youth, the LGBTQ+ community, people of color, senior citizens, and veterans. There will also be workshops that focus on grief and loss, Coalitions 101 and QPR: 3 simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.

Conference attendance is limited to the first 100 people who register. Registration opens Monday, Sept. 14 and will remain open until 8 a.m. on the day of the conference, Sept. 30.

Participating organizations include the Athens, Gallia, Jackson and Meigs County Suicide Prevention Committees, the Athens Hocking Vinton 317 Board, the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMHS Board, Health Recovery Services, Hopewell Health’s SAMHSA Zero Suicide Initiative, Ohio University, the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

