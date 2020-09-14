Pikeville Medical Center receives over $1.2 million

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Pikeville Medical Center received two grants that total more than $1.2 million.

The grants were awarded from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

Officials say the larger grant will be used to develop a telepsych program for the PMC Emergency Department. The second grant will be used to create a comprehensive plan to address HIV/AIDS in eastern Kentucky.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, awarded over $35 million to more than 50 organizations across 33 states as part of a sustained federal effort to increase access to high-quality care in rural communities.

The Telehealth Network Grant Program will provide $1,153,087 over four years to implement an enhanced telepsych program for people with possible mental health needs looking for health care in the PMC Emergency Department. Also, a Rural HIV/AIDS Planning Program grant will give $83,165 to be used to collaborate with a newly established regional network of health care providers.

