Police: Clarksburg City Councilman shot, suspect in custody was wanted by U.S. Marshals

Suspect has criminal history as heroin dealer
By WDTV News Staff and Josh Croup
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg City Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot was shot one time Sunday outside his home on East Main Street, according to Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy.

A shirtless man saw two of Malfregeot’s family members getting into a car in their driveway when he held them at gunpoint, one source close to the family told 5 News. Malfregeot heard screaming and came outside with a gun, the source said. That’s when the gunman shot Malfregeot and took off with a hostage, according to the source.

He eventually let them go before taking off on his own, one source said.

Our media partners at Connect Bridgeport reports that the man, named Antonio DeJesus, was arrested with the help of Bridgeport Police at the Exxon Gas Station off Saltwell Road, according to Chief John Walker.

Connect Bridgeport photographer Ben Queen captured the shirtless suspect in cuffs on the ground. He was eventually taken to a police car by Kiddy and Deputy Chief Randy Hartley at around 9:30 p.m.

“There was some resistance, but nobody was hurt, including the suspect," Walker told Connect Bridgeport. "He wasn’t willing to go peacefully.”

Kiddy said DeJesus will be charged with malicious wounding and robbery. He was wanted out of the state of Delaware by the U.S. Marshals, according to Kiddy, who wasn’t able to say what he was wanted for as of Sunday night.

DeJesus pled guilty in 2014 to trafficking heroin in Harrison County. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison. Federal prosecutors in 2014 said he “conspired with others to possess and distribute heroin in Harrison County, West Virginia throughout August and September 2014.”

A source close to the family on Sunday said Malfregeot was in surgery at Ruby Memorial Hospital and his vitals are good.

Clarksburg Mayor Ryan Kennedy told 5 News the city plans to release a statement Monday morning.

Kennedy did release a brief statement on Facebook Sunday night:

“he incident involving Councilman Malfregeot is a developing situation and the City will be releasing a statement regarding what occurred in the morning," Kennedy said. "In the meantime, our prayers are with Jim and his family.”

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

