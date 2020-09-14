Advertisement

Police: Clarksburg City Councilman shot, suspect in custody was wanted by U.S. Marshals

Clarksburg City Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot was shot Sunday on East Main Street, multiple sources confirmed to 5 News.
Clarksburg City Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot was shot Sunday on East Main Street, multiple sources confirmed to 5 News.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg City Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot was shot one time Sunday outside his home on East Main Street, according to Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy.

A shirtless man saw two of Malfregeot’s family members getting into a car in their driveway when he held them at gunpoint, one source close to the family told 5 News. Malfregeot heard screaming and came outside with a gun, the source said. That’s when the gunman shot Malfregeot and took off with a hostage, according to the source.

He eventually let them go before taking off on his own, one source said. The man was eventually arrested near the I-79 Saltwell exit.

Kiddy said the man will be charged with malicious wounding and robbery. He was wanted out of the state of Deleware by the U.S. Marshals. Kiddy wasn’t able to say what he was wanted for Sunday night.

A source close to the family said Malfregeot is in surgery at Ruby Memorial Hospital and his vitals are good.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

EXP Realty

Updated: 14 minutes ago
EXP Realty

Local

Kentucky Governor says he won’t issue another recommendation for no in-person class

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff and WKYT News Staff
Gov. Beshear made the announcement Monday afternoon during a news conference.

Local

Ten new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, there are 368 total positive cases and six deaths as of Monday, September 14.

News

Ohio agencies offer online suicide prevention conference

Updated: 1 hour ago
Agencies across Ohio will conduct a free virtual conference to educate the public about suicide and share resources on ways to prevent it.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Rally outside W.Va. capitol for in-person classes

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Local

Possible exposure to COVID-19 reported in Mingo County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Mingo County Health Department says there may be a public exposure to the coronavirus.

Local

“Major” crystal meth supplier sentenced

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A man who the F.A.D.E. Drug Task Force and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says was a major source of supply for crystal meth has been sentenced.

Local

Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Meigs County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Overall, there have been 140 confirmed cases since April 7, 30 of which remain active.

Local

Road closed due to power lines down

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday.

Local

UPDATE | Man hurt in Kanawha County shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say the incident stemmed over a stolen ATV.

Video

In the Kitchen with Cindy Quach on Studio 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
In the Kitchen with Cindy Quach on Studio 3