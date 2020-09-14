Possible exposure to COVID-19 reported in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mingo County Health Department says there may be a public exposure to the coronavirus.

According to health department officials, on Thursday, Sept. 10, an unauthorized gathering of young adults on Miner Mountain, also known as King Coal Highway on U.S. 52 close to Mingo Central High School, held a function with several participants. Officials say there were young people there who tested positive for COVID-19.

If you attended this event, the Mingo County Health Department encourages you to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The health department says this was an unauthorized event and was not part of any type of school function.

There’s no word on how many people were at this event or how many people tested positive for the coronavirus.

