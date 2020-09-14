Road closed after truck drives into power pole

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

West Washington Street between Edgewood Drive and Matthews Avenue is closed in both directions after a truck crashed into a power pole in Charleston around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say a transformer blew up, causing the road to be shut down near Walgreens. There is not a time for when the road will reopen.

