GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A road is shut down due to power lines and power poles being down.

According to Greenup County E-911, Horn Hollow is closed between State Route 1 and the Industrial Parkway.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Monday.

There’s no word on when it’ll reopen.

