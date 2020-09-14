Advertisement

Taylor Swift sends embroidered baby blanket to Katy Perry’s baby daughter

A blankie for ‘Baby Bloom’
Taylor Swift, left, sent a baby blanket to parents Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
Taylor Swift, left, sent a baby blanket to parents Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.(Source: AP/zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2019/AP/KGC-102/STAR MAX/IPx)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Katy Perry is showing off a new baby blanket for her newborn daughter Daisy.

The embroidered blankie came from fellow pop star Taylor Swift.

Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom announced the birth of their daughter late last month.

“Miss [Daisy] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift,” an Instagram post from Perry says. “Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager.”

The satin blanket has “Baby Bloom” embroidered in the bottom corner and includes a note addressed to “Katy and Orlando (and little one).”

Swift and Perry used to be bitter rivals, but they ended their feud in 2018.

View this post on Instagram

Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

USPS sends vote-by-mail postcard to households

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ed Payne
The mailing comes in the aftermath of questions about whether the agency was up to the task and questions from the White House about the validity of mail-in and absentee voting systems in various states.

National

Hobby Lobby to raise company’s minimum wage in October for full-time workers

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Hobby Lobby has announced it will once again boost its minimum wage.

Video

EXP Realty

Updated: 14 minutes ago
EXP Realty

National

Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters predicted said the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas.

National Politics

Trump spurns science on climate: ‘Don’t think science knows’

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden focused their presidential battle on the wildfire-scorched West Coast Monday.

Latest News

Local

Kentucky Governor says he won’t issue another recommendation for no in-person class

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff and WKYT News Staff
Gov. Beshear made the announcement Monday afternoon during a news conference.

National Politics

Court: Trump can end temporary legal status for 4 countries

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since 1990, the policy has granted temporary legal status to people from countries affected by natural disasters and civil conflict.

National Politics

Wildfires raise fight over climate change as Trump visits

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SARA CLINE
California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

Local

Ten new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, there are 368 total positive cases and six deaths as of Monday, September 14.

News

Ohio agencies offer online suicide prevention conference

Updated: 1 hour ago
Agencies across Ohio will conduct a free virtual conference to educate the public about suicide and share resources on ways to prevent it.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Rally outside W.Va. capitol for in-person classes

Updated: 1 hour ago