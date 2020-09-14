Advertisement

Wayne County schools return to in-person learning

Wayne County students return to in-person learning
Wayne County students return to in-person learning(Katie Wilson)
By Katie Wilson
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some West Virginia students made the switch from the computer to the classroom Monday.

Wayne County is the only county in the tri-state region to move from orange to yellow on the school re-entry map, allowing them to move forward with in-person learning.

“A lot of teachers were here last night changing their virtual lessons to face to face lessons,” said Wayne High School Principal Sara Stapleton. “And so there was a bit of a panic..."

This is the first time in nearly six months students have stepped foot inside Wayne County Schools. It’s also the first time Wayne County Schools has put its COVID-19 safety regulations into action.

“We want to make sure that all the plans we put into place for safety and for the kids, that they work,” said Stapleton. “And so this was the test."

Stapleton said by Monday morning, anxiety turned into excitement for teachers.

Teachers welcomed students to class feeling confident in their curriculum and hopeful in-person learning will continue in the weeks to come.

“Nothing replaces the value of an in-classroom teacher,” said Wayne Middle School Principal Lori Staley.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cabell Schools virtual help desk answers parents and students questions

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Kelsey Souto
The district plans to re-evaluate after Friday to see if they need to increase staff or cut back as more people get logged in and comfortable with the systems.

West Virginia

Protesters gather at W.Va. Capitol to advocate for students return to in-person learning

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Nearly 30 protesters gathered Tuesday at the West Virginia Capitol, advocating for students to return to in-person learning.

Local

Parents prepare for remote learning in Kanawha County Schools

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
|
By Kim Rafferty
Parents that chose for their child to go back in-person now must prepare for remote learning.

Local

Wayne County Schools adjusting to starting school year virtually

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
On Sunday, Spring Valley High School sent a notification to families about the adjustments they are making to get students equipment and resources they will need for the virtual learning that begins Tuesday

Latest News

Local

W.Va. state superintendent speaks on districts starting year virtually

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
State Superintendent Clayton Burch spoke with WSAZ’s Chad Hedrick on the WSAZ Now desk about the map and what it means for the start of school.

West Virginia

School districts await Saturday night school start decision

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT
|
By Kelsey Souto
Schools will learn Saturday night at 9 p.m. whether or not they begin the school year in-person.

WSAZ NOW

WSAZ Now Desk | Putnam County Superintendent on back to school plans

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Superintendent John Hudson joins Taylor Eaton at the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about the Putnam County's back to school plan.

Local

Local school districts introduce own ways to track and report COVID-19 data

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
As districts navigate the virus and getting students back in class, they are also working to be as transparent as possible when it comes to cases among students and staff.

Back To School

South Point parents embrace district’s three learning options

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT
|
By Katie Wilson
While Lawrence County is continuing to see an increased spread of COVID-19, the district gave students three learning options: virtual, a blended model, or all five days in school.

Back To School

Back to School event fills 500 backpacks for Floyd County children

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Students entering kindergarten through 5th grade received a backpack loaded with school supplies during the event, which was held in a drive-thru fashion.