Wayne County schools return to in-person learning

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some West Virginia students made the switch from the computer to the classroom Monday.

Wayne County is the only county in the tri-state region to move from orange to yellow on the school re-entry map, allowing them to move forward with in-person learning.

“A lot of teachers were here last night changing their virtual lessons to face to face lessons,” said Wayne High School Principal Sara Stapleton. “And so there was a bit of a panic..."

This is the first time in nearly six months students have stepped foot inside Wayne County Schools. It’s also the first time Wayne County Schools has put its COVID-19 safety regulations into action.

“We want to make sure that all the plans we put into place for safety and for the kids, that they work,” said Stapleton. “And so this was the test."

Stapleton said by Monday morning, anxiety turned into excitement for teachers.

Teachers welcomed students to class feeling confident in their curriculum and hopeful in-person learning will continue in the weeks to come.

“Nothing replaces the value of an in-classroom teacher,” said Wayne Middle School Principal Lori Staley.

