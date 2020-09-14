Advertisement

West Virginia’s color-coded metrics under fire at rally

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday’s rally on the Capitol lawn was filled with parents coaches, and teachers from all over the state, including Mingo, Kanawha and Putnam counties.

The rally was held so people could push back on the state’s color-coded metrics regarding COVID-19.

Supporters claim the map isn’t fair and is inaccurate. They met at the Capitol to ask state leaders to get rid of the map entirely. Supporters say the new system should be based on schools on an individual level.

“We heard a lot of different people say different things,” said Heather Skeens, a parent. “Like the math is wrong, you should do it this way, you should do it that way".

Student athletes say the pandemic isn’t that serious anyway. They claim everything would be fine if all districts went back in-person.

“Over 1,000 football games have been played across the United States, and there’s not been an outbreak in one community recorded,” said George Washington High School Football player Michael Hughes.

“I just feel like it’s just like any other sickness," said Malloree Reed, a Tug Valley High school senior.

When West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pulled up, protesters began shouting “Let us play." Justice didn’t address the protesters outside. He said the following during his daily COVID-19 update:

“I’m not going to be pressured by anyone that may be protesting, that’s going to be trying to exert pressure from D.C. or wherever it may be,” Justice said.

Supporters say the fight isn’t over, and they will continue to push the envelope for change.

