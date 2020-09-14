UPDATE | Missing woman found

UPDATE 9/14/20 @ 9:39 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police say Michelle Lee Slone has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/14/20 @ 2:33 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing woman last seen in Cabell County.

Michelle Lee Slone was last seen the night of Sept. 11 in Cabell County. State Police say they are not sure if she is in danger, but they are asking for help to find Slone.

No other details have been released.

