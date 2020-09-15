5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Five new COVID-19 cases are reported in Scioto County.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City health departments made that announcement Tuesday.

Overall, there have been 448 cases since April 4, 391 which have recovered.

The county remains Level 2 (orange) on the state Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

