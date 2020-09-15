6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Six new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, including a 9-month-old boy.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday.

The other cases involve a 32-year-old woman, a 78-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, a 78-year-old man, and a 4-year-old boy.

Overall, there have been 331 positive cases in the county, 212 which have recovered.

One hundred fourteen cases remain active, and there have been five deaths.

