Another COVID-19-related death reported in Mingo County

Another person has died of COVID-19 in Mingo County, West Virginia.
Another person has died of COVID-19 in Mingo County, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Another person has died due to COVID-19 in Mingo County.

The Mingo County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the victim was an 89-year-old woman who passed away at Appalachian Regional Healthcare in South Williamson, Kentucky.

The latest death makes nine overall deaths in the county and the third in September alone.

