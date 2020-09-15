Advertisement

Caught on camera: Curious bear interrupts man’s poolside nap

By WBZ Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WBZ) - One man in Massachusetts experienced a wake-up call to remember when a bear nudged him awake while he was sleeping by his pool.

Matt Bete was enjoying a poolside nap Saturday at his Greenfield, Massachusetts, home when a bear walked up, as seen on the family’s security camera. The gate had been left open, and it seems the bear thought it was the perfect time to grab a drink.

The bear then walked over to Matt, sniffed around and nudged his foot with a paw, startling him awake.

Clearly, Matt was surprised to see who’d interrupted his snooze. The bear was shocked, too, and as Matt sat up to grab his phone, it ran a short way off.

“Matt just stayed calm and knew he had a chair and stool there to protect him if he needed it,” said Matt’s wife, Dawn Bete. “Just crazy!”

At the end of the video, the curious bear slowly walks back toward Matt for one more quick peek before it takes off for good.

