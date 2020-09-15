Family searching for answers months later in Pikeville missing person case

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Wesley Hook, 30, of Pikeville, has been missing since June. Three months following Wesley’s disappearance, his mother, Barbara Hook, is on a quest for answers.

“He wouldn’t answer my calls. I knew when he didn’t come home (that) Thursday night something was wrong,” Barbara said. “I went out Friday looking for him.”

She said Wesley was always smiling, and happy. He was preparing to start his next chapter by moving to Cincinnati following the day he went missing.

“He said I’ll be home in a little bit. I said ‘OK.’ I had all his stuff washed up and ready to pack. He said, ‘I love you Mom,’ and I said, ‘I love you too,’ ” Barbara said.

Wesley’s car was found burned in the Robinson Creek area in July, with human remains found inside. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department say they believe the remains in the vehicle belong to Wesley, although a formal confirmation of the DNA results is still pending.

“It’s been like a reoccurring nightmare. It still doesn’t seem real some days. I dream he’s alive,” his mother said.

Waiting on answers has left Barbara combing through pictures to help keep his memory alive.

“I miss him,” said Barbara. “People just don’t understand how much I miss my child.”

