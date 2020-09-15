Fire damages vacant house in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire on Monday night damaged a vacant house in the 4500 block of U.S. 60.

Crews say fire was showing when they arrived. The fire was reported just before 8:30 p.m.

Crews from Barboursville, Ohio River Road and Green Valley volunteer fire departments were at the scene, as well as Cabell County EMS personnel.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.