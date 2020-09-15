Five deaths in West Virginia connected to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m. on September 15, there have been 490,342 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 12,976 total cases and 280 deaths.

The deaths include an 87-year old male from Logan County, a 93-year old female from Mason County, a 66-year old female from Mercer County, an 88-year old female from Kanawha County and a 91-year old female from Kanawha County.

3,160 cases are active.

The total number of recoveries is 9,536.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (37), Berkeley (890), Boone (182), Braxton (10), Brooke (105), Cabell (665), Calhoun (22), Clay (30), Doddridge (17), Fayette (481), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (115), Hampshire (96), Hancock (136), Hardy (75), Harrison (322), Jackson (231), Jefferson (409), Kanawha (2,035), Lewis (38), Lincoln (144), Logan (549), Marion (246), Marshall (143), Mason (128), McDowell (79), Mercer (384), Mineral (153), Mingo (304), Monongalia (1,745), Monroe (144), Morgan (46), Nicholas (72), Ohio (334), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (143), Putnam (416), Raleigh (443), Randolph (230), Ritchie (10), Roane (42), Summers (28), Taylor (115), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (59), Wayne (323), Webster (7), Wetzel (47), Wirt (9), Wood (339), Wyoming (82).

