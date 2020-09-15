Gold added to WV Metric Sports Map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More fall sports teams can compete according to a tweaked WV metric map announced Tuesday by Governor Jim Justice. Counties now designated “gold” are ones who report 10 - 14.9 cases of infection per 100,000 or 5% or less positivity rate. With that, athletic and extra-curricular activities are allowed with parents and guardians only allowed to attend. Also, gold counties can play each other in-county or other gold counties in WV.

Yellow and green counties were also modified to include immediate household family members and grandparents as those who can attend sporting events. Counties will be green based on 3 or fewer cases per 100,000 or a 3% or less positivity race. Yellow counties numbers are 3.1 - 9.9 cases of infection per 100,000 or 4% or less positivity rate.

Orange counties are limited to conditioning only as defined by the WVSSAC while red counties have all athletic activities suspended immediately.

