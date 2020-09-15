‘Gold’ counties announce new plans

PUTNAM/MINGO/BOONE COUNTIES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a new color was added to the color-coded system in West Virginia, counties under the new color, gold, have begun to make changes to their back-to-school plans.

Putnam County was listed as ‘gold’ on the updated color map released Tuesday.

Putnam County Schools Superintendent John Hudson will be meeting with health officials Wednesday to make a decision on whether students enrolled in the In-Person Learning Model will return to school this week, according to a PCS spokesperson.

Putnam County Schools anticipates on providing an updated plan Wednesday afternoon.

Mingo County was also listed as ‘gold’ on the updated color map Tuesday.

Mingo County Schools released a statement on Facebook saying, “Mingo County Schools is now designated with the color, gold, on the latest state metric map. The first day for in-person instruction will be Thursday, September 17. Friday will remain a remote learning day. Virtual students will follow their current weekly learning schedule from home. Athletic contests may resume Wednesday, September 16, under WVSSAC guidelines. The district will monitor the state metric map over the weekend and announce any changes.”

Boone County was also listed in ‘gold.’

Boone County Superintendent Jeffrey Huffman said the school district will continue with remote learning for the remainder of this week.

The superintendent says he believes this is the best option while the infection and positivity rate in the county are at high levels.