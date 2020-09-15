Gov. candidate Salango calls for Justice to give a voice to local officials on school re-entry

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gubernatorial candidate Ben Salango held a press conference Tuesday morning in which he called West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to “return control to local elected officials, particularly when it comes to school re-entry and sports participation.”

Salango stated that he believed Justice’s leadership has failed, saying, “the lack of leadership at the state level has called chaos. Now schools are refusing to obey his executive orders. We have parents protesting at the capitol. We have private schools going rogue, not paying attention to his executive orders and that’s all a direct result of his failed leadership.”

The Kanawha County Commissioner argued that Justice has politicized the COVID-19 pandemic and that potentially changing the color-coded map system “at every press conference” has brought a lack of consistency and predictability that students and educators need.

“Now more than ever, the people of West Virginia need leadership, so we must return control to our local leaders. There’s been no local input from our parents, our teachers, our service personnel, from our boards of education, and we’ve got to make sure we change that starting today.”

