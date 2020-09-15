Advertisement

Gov. Justice speaks about possible changes coming to WVU students

Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University students could be seeing some changes in protocols when it comes to positive COVID-19 cases at the school.

On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice said Monongalia County is in the red, and state officials are looking at possible changes at WVU to try and bring their case numbers down.

“They’re so red in Mon County that they’re off-the-chart red, and in no question a big contributor to that has been WVU,” Justice said.

The governor said one thing on the table is having students who test positive isolate themselves while at school. He said positive students could isolate in either a dorm or other facility where they can still continue to do schooling online and not have to worry about bringing the virus home to their families.

“Maybe this is not the concept, but maybe it is,” he said. “We have many students that have tested positive, (and) we can’t make it mandatory that those students go home, we can’t do that.”

Justice said if they can maintain the isolation and guarantee positive students are in a congregate setting, then they can start counting the university as one on the color code map, rather than count each individual COVID-19 case.

“Instead of counting them one to one and blowing Mon’s numbers out of wack, we can count them differently. We have got to come to (a) solution and come to that solution immediately. Now I’m not positive that, that is a solution but at least it’s an idea.”

He said they would discuss their choices during Monday night’s advisor meeting and will announce their findings at Tuesday’s news briefing.

