Governor announces “Ohio to Work” initiative during COVID-19 press conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a new initiative Tuesday afternoon.

It’s called the “Ohio to Work” initiative. Governor DeWine says it’s a way to help Ohioans who are looking for a job to have a better chance at finding that job.

It will be launched in the Cleveland/Cuyahoga County area first. Officials hope to expand the effort to more areas. More than 30 employers are signed on with the initiative.

The program will help someone who is out of work identify a new career opportunity, train for it and be placed with an employer.

Also during the press conference, DeWine talked about COVID-19 cases in the state. There are 139,485 total reported cases and 4,506 deaths. 132,118 cases are confirmed.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 117,130 are presumed recovered.

