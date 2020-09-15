’Homework Helpers’ for students and parents with online learning struggles

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Learning virtually has come with many setbacks and issues for both parents and students. Especially if mom and dad are not teachers.

“Not only are you being asked to be the employee at home, but now you’re being asked to be the supervisor of your child’s education at home,” said Jeremy Holbrook with The Big Idea Camp.

The Big Idea Camp is a non-profit in Ashland that works with area school districts to produce and present educational programs.

Just because class isn’t in-person, it isn’t stopping Holbrook from helping kids and their families who are struggling with assignments, or even just logging on.

“The Homework Helpers was just this idea of, give us the hard stuff so you can be less stressed as a parent, and less stressed as a family.”

Every Monday, The Big Idea Camp will go live on their Facebook page with a session.

Students and parents can submit questions ahead of time by emailing thebigideacamp@gmail.com, or comment in real time during the live video.

You can see Monday’s video below. For more videos and information on The Big Idea Camp, click here.

“It’s so easy to get on social media and complain,” Holbrook said. “It’s not as easy to jump on social media and say, ‘Hey I’m going to walk through this with you.’”

There is no student age limit for asking for help. Holbrook says teachers from 100 schools across Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia are signed up to help.

“To me it seemed like people were getting stressed, and stressed, and stressed with new responsibilities. When in actuality, I thought our role as adults in this should be encouraging. It should be, ‘Let’s encourage our kids.’ I saw more people get frustrated to the point where I want to say, ‘Do me a favor ... close the schoolbooks for a minute and go outside and take a walk.’ Our kids are watching us, and how we respond to COVID. If we get messy and stressed, then what are they gonna see?”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.