Kanawha Health officials urge people to be cautious during big events

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A COVID-19 outbreak has been linked back to a wedding in Kanawha County, which now has the health department urging people to stay cautious.

On Monday, Dr. Sherri Young, executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, announced one wedding has sparked at least 16 COVID-19 cases. With cases rising everyday in Kanawha County, Dr. Young is urging people to keep their guard up.

“Weddings are a joyful time, but we can’t forget that we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Young said. “If you go to a wedding or any other event where you’re with other people, please wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from others, and wash your hands frequently. Protecting ourselves and others is our number one priority, and we have to do all that we can to stop the spread of this virus.”

“I think in any wedding that you have outside, I don’t think you should have a false sense of security,” said John Law with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “The outside is better but you should always socially distance. And if you’re in a crowd of probably more than 10 or 12 people, certainly more than 25, you should wear masks even if it’s outside.”

The wedding happened recently at Little Creek Park Golf Course in South Charleston. WSAZ reached out for a statement:

“The City of South Charleston is committed to providing the safest environment possible for brides who desire to have their special day with us. We meet and exceed all standards set forth by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and are devoted to safe social distancing including mandatory masks for employees, proper social distancing, protective barriers, outdoor options, continuous cleaning and sanitizing. It is our goal to safely serve the public in accordance with the governor’s guidelines in an effort to ensure a healthy joyous atmosphere for families and friends to create special memories.”

Little Creek Park Golf Course said the facility has been deep cleaned since the wedding.

