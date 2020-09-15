Mobile hotspots helping Floyd County students connect to the classroom

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Several businesses and organizations joined together to help provide high-speed internet access to Floyd County students and residents.

Kentucky Farm Bureau offices across the state are helping provide free internet access. All local offices, including the one in Floyd County, will be offering free WiFi access points from their parking lot between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Kentucky Farm Bureau Agency Manager Brian Pugh said people don’t have to be KFB members to use the service.

“During these times, not everyone is fortunate enough to even have WiFi service or maybe even afford it to do the school work from home,” Pugh said. “It’s free for anybody and everybody who can make it to the office.”

Ridgepoint Church is also helping to bridge the digital divide for students.

“We have a sign on the front door that tells you what the password is to get onto the hotspot,” said Clayton Case, pastor of Ridgepoint Church. “Anyone that needs to have access to WiFi that doesn’t want to come inside the church, you’re welcome to come to the parking lot.”

WiFi users are reminded to observe appropriate social distancing while in parking lots, tables, or benches in front of the buildings, maintaining at least 6 feet from other users at all times.

