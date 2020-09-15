Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Cooler Starts Are More September-like

But we can still enjoy a summery afternoon feel.
By Brandon Butcher
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The early fog and low clouds that so-often fill the coalfield valleys on September mornings are fading out on schedule for some beautiful blue skies that will carry us through the afternoon. Temperatures will go from the noticeably nippy 40s and 50s at sunrise to the delightfully delectable 70s to near 80° this afternoon, perfect to get the dogs out to the park and for those afternoon practices. If you’re going to catch a late-day soccer match though, be ready for a quick cool-down once the lights come on.

Meanwhile, on the southern Gulf Coast, hurricane Sally continues to make her slow approach to the shoreline. The slowness will increase the rainfall and surf intensity on the immediate coast, while also working to decrease the overall wind intensity. The question for us involves what happens next -- at this point the current modeling is actually trending Sally’s eventual remnants to our south, keeping her heavier rains away from us. We’re still going to retain a shower risk because of the continuing uncertainty of the storm not yet onshore, let alone inland, but conditions are looking better for the football games Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s most afternoons going forward, but a cold front will definitely shift us into another gear in the progression to Fall this weekend. Morning temperatures look to drop to the 40s, with afternoons struggling to get much into the 70s. It might be time to start looking for where you packed away the sweaters!

