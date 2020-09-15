UPDATE: Names released in Charleston shooting that injures two

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have identified two people who were shot late Monday evening in the 500 block of Ohio Ave.

Police say they were called to the shooting just after 10. They found Charles Lucas with a gunshot wound to the leg. While at the scene, officers learned a second shooting victim had been taken to CAMC Women’s and Children’s Hospital in a private vehicle.

Charleston Police say Grant Patterson was shot in the head. He was moved from CAMC Women’s and Children’s to a trauma center, where he is in critical condition.

Lucas is in stable condition.

Police say Patterson was the passenger in a vehicle that was following a white SUV, possibly a Jeep Liberty, north on Ohio Ave. when someone from the SUV fired multiple shots, hitting Patterson in the head.

Lucas was leaving work and walking to his car when he was hit in the leg by a stray bullet.

Charleston Police are asking for information on the white SUV, believed to be a Jeep Liberty, and on the shooting incident. They’re asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were injured Monday night in shootings in Charleston.

One of the incidents was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Ohio Avenue. Dispatchers say that victim had been shot in the hip.

Meanwhile, another shooting victim was being treated at CAMC where that shooting happened, according to police. Both victims' conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say the two shootings are related.

We have a crew following this story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.