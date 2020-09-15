Power outages reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are over 1,000 without power in the Kanawha County area.

It was reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Metro 911, 1,486 customers from Tyler Mountain to Davis Creek are in the dark.

Officials with AEP say this impacts parts of Dunbar, South Charleston and Charleston.

WSAZ has reached out to AEP for a cause.

It is expected to be restored by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

