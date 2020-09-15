Russell Ind. Schools bringing students back earlier than planned

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Russell Independent Schools will begin welcoming students back for in-person learning sooner than originally planned.

The decision came hours after Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he would not be extending his recommendation for schools to delay in-person learning beyond his original Sept. 28 start date.

Originally, Russell was not going to begin in-person learning until after the first nine weeks ended in late October.

Superintendent Sean Horne says starting Monday, Sept. 28, they will bring students back in phases.

On the 28th, students in kindergarten, 3rd, 6th, and 9th grades will go back.

On the 29th, the district will add students in 1st, 4th, 7th, and 10th grades.

By Sept. 30, students in the remaining grades who wish for in-person learning will be brought back.

Virtual learning will still be offered for families not wanting to begin in-person just yet.

