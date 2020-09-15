Russell Independent Schools announces details on returning to school

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Russell Independent Schools has released more details on returning to face to face instruction.

They held a special Board of Education meeting Monday night to start in-person classes.

According to the Superintendent of Russell Independent Schools, on September 28, grades K, 3, 6 and 9 will return to allow the transition grades the change to be in the buildings for the first time.

On September 29, grades K-1, 3-4, 6-7 and 9-10 will return so they can increase the numbers and work through procedures.

On September 30, all grades will return to face to face instruction.

Virtual instruction will continue for those who choose to remain on virtual.

School officials ask that students notify their schools by September 28 if they plan to return for in-person classes. Students will have until October 9 to decide if they want to go back to virtual. After that, students will be required to remain in their chosen mode of learning for the remainder of the nine weeks.

The superintendent says he will have a YouTube Live session on Wednesday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. to lay out their back to school plan.

