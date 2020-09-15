Advertisement

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The University of Wisconsin chancellor said Tuesday that Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank said once the Big Ten university leaders have their concerns addressed “we will try to plan a delayed season.”

A month after postpoing games, conference leaders are considering playing a fall season after all.

There were weekend meetings on a plan to begin play as soon as mid-October.

Blank, appearing at a congressional hearing on compensation for college athletes, was asked by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) about the Big Ten’s decision last month and whether the conference might reverse course.

“There were several main reasons for that,” Blank said. “One was that we were uncertain we could do the level of testing and contact tracing that we needed to keep athletes safe. Secondly, there was this growing evidence about heart-related myocarditis and that evidence was uncertain and it wasn’t clear what it means and we wanted to know more. There were a few other minor reasons.”

She would not predict which way a vote to return to play would go.

“Decisions within the Big Ten are largely majority based decisions, but I’ll be honest, we almost always decide everything by consensus. We very rarely take votes,” Blank said.

A court filing earlier this month disclosed that Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 in favor of postponing all fall sports. Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State voted against the move.

When the next decision comes from the Big Ten was unclear, though KETV in Omaha posted video Tuesday of University of Nebraska President Ted Carter saying, “We’re getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight,” before he spoke at an unrelated news conference.

Carter later told KLKN in Lincoln that statement was taken out of context.

“When there is any news to share or confirm regarding any Big Ten board decision, it will be announced by the Big Ten,” University of Nebraska spokeswoman Deb Fiddelke said.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police leaders pressed Rochester to keep Prude video secret

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly released emails show Rochester police commanders urged city officials to hold off on publicly releasing body camera footage of Daniel Prude’s suffocation death because they feared violent blowback if the video came out during nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Local

COVID-19 Ky. | 745 new cases, 9 additional deaths

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The total number of cases has risen to 58,000 since the pandemic started.

Local

Safety study ongoing for AA Highway improvements

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has been conducting surveys along the AA Highway since August 2019.

News

High income essential workers getting child care financial assistance has contributed to early depletion of funds

Updated: 51 minutes ago
A spokesperson for the DHHR says since there was no income limit on who could get assistance, families who had high incomes used the program, as well as families who almost meet typical subsidy guidelines.

National

Seeping under doors, bad air from West’s fires won’t ease up

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By SARA CLINE and GILLIAN FLACCUS
People in Oregon, Washington and parts of California were struggling under acrid yellowish-green smog — the worst, most unhealthy air on the planet according to some measurements.

Latest News

National

Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.

National

Hurricane Sally is churning towards the Gulf Coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Hurricane Sally, a slow-moving disaster, is churning towards the Gulf Coast threatening to unleash historic and potentially deadly floods

Video

AA Highway Safety Study

Updated: 2 hours ago
AA Highway Safety Study

National Politics

Biden courts Latino voters in 1st trip to Florida as nominee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is making his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee, while his campaign is acknowledging concerns about his appeal with Latinos, a voting bloc likely to prove pivotal against President Donald Trump in one of the nation’s fiercest battleground states.

News

Funding for child care for essential workers exhausted much earlier than expected

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The DHHR says since there was no income limit on who could get assistance, families who had high incomes used the program as well as families living closer to the poverty line, and with the program being used by so many people, the federal funding was quickly depleted.

National Politics

Democrats to investigate forced surgery claims in Georgia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A nurse alleges that the Irwin County Detention Center performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records.