Secretary of State and Attorney General warn of election scams

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Secretary of State Michael Adams and Attorney General Daniel Cameron are warning Kentuckians about two election scams.

In one of the scams, residents are getting letters from a group called the “Center for Voter Information.” The letter is pushing them to register to vote. But these letters have been sent to people who are already registered to vote. The address is listed in Frankfort, but it’s actually a mailbox at a UPS Store. Because these letters encourage people to register who have already done so, they are causing confusion and disrupting election officials' efforts in Kentucky.

“I condemn this shady out-of-state group and their efforts to tamper with our elections,” said Adams. “They mislead voters, who then drive unnecessary call volume to our overworked election officials around the state. In fact, this group has even sent out voter registration materials with the wrong return-envelope addresses. Whether this organization is nefarious, or just recklessly incompetent, Kentuckians should disregard any communication they receive from the Center for Voter Information.”

In the second scam, voters received text messages from a 502 area code that says they aren’t registered to vote. The text message directs them to a fake website, ky.reg.com. Officials say do not go to the website if you get this text. They believe scammers may use the fake website to steal personal and financial information.

“We’re committed to fully investigating and prosecuting any attempts to compromise our electoral process, and I’m proud to partner with Secretary of State Adams and our law enforcement partners within the Election Integrity Task Force to ensure a free and fair election,” said Attorney General Cameron. “If you encounter an election-related scam, please alert our Consumer Protection Division by calling 1-888-432-9257 or visit ag.ky.gov/scams.”

The Secretary of State and Attorney General urge residents of Kentucky to be on guard for election scams.

Here are some scam prevention tips:

Use govoteky.com , a state sponsored website, to register to vote and apply for an absentee ballot.

If you receive an email or text message from an unverified source, do not click the link.

Do not provide your personal or financial information to unknown callers or text message senders.

