UPDATE | Sen. Capito tests negative for COVID-19

Update 9/15/20 @ 3:40 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said Tuesday afternoon that her test for coronavirus came back negative.

Capito, a West Virginia Republican, released the following statement:

“This morning, I was made aware that I came into contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus. Within minutes of being notified, I immediately contacted the Capitol Attending Physician and was tested. That test came back negative. Despite my negative coronavirus test result, I will be following CDC recommendations and the advice of the Capitol Attending Physician and will be quarantining for 14 days as a precaution.”

Original story

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) says she was notified that she has been exposed to an individual who tested positive for coronavirus.

Sen. Capito contacted the U.S. Capitol Attending Physician and has since been tested. While results have not returned, she says she plans to follow CDC guidelines and physician recommendations and will quarantine for 14 days.

“I learned recently that I came into contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus. While the test result has not come back yet, I will be following CDC recommendations and the advice of the Capitol Attending Physician and will be quarantining for 14 days as a precaution. I will make the test result public when it is available.”

