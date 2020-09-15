Several fall events cancelled for Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha City Community Association has announced the cancellation of several fall events.

According to the KCCA, the Kanawha City Yard Sale, Kanawha City Vintage Flea Market, and Bike-A-Boo events are cancelled.

Officials with the organization say the decision to cancel did not come lightly, but the safety of residents and the neighborhood is paramount during these uncertain times.

The KCCA board is looking for ways to do virtual events if possible.

The organization is starting to plan the 2021 fall events.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.