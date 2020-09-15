Advertisement

Sheriff: Fleeing suspect in Georgia abandons winning lottery ticket

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says a man abandoned a winning lottery ticket while fleeing sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop on Monday.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says a man abandoned a winning lottery ticket while fleeing sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop on Monday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A suspect in Georgia left his good luck behind when he abandoned a winning lottery ticket while fleeing sheriff’s deputies.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says the man had a Georgia Lottery scratch game card worth $100 when he ran away during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 on Monday.

In a Facebook post, it offered its congratulations and invited him to claim the ticket at its office in Canton about 40 miles north of Atlanta.

To the suspect who ran on foot from our deputies on a traffic stop this morning on I-75, you left a winning $100.00...

Posted by Cherokee Sheriff's Office - Georgia on Monday, September 14, 2020

The man, who was not identified, was later taken into custody, sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Baker said the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a tag violation, and he ran into the woods. The lottery ticket was in a backpack that also had methamphetamine, according to Baker. The man can have the lottery ticket back, but the sheriff’s office said it will keep the drugs.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police leaders pressed Rochester to keep Prude video secret

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly released emails show Rochester police commanders urged city officials to hold off on publicly releasing body camera footage of Daniel Prude’s suffocation death because they feared violent blowback if the video came out during nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Local

COVID-19 Ky. | 745 new cases, 9 additional deaths

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The total number of cases has risen to 58,000 since the pandemic started.

Local

Safety study ongoing for AA Highway improvements

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has been conducting surveys along the AA Highway since August 2019.

News

High income essential workers getting child care financial assistance has contributed to early depletion of funds

Updated: 52 minutes ago
A spokesperson for the DHHR says since there was no income limit on who could get assistance, families who had high incomes used the program, as well as families who almost meet typical subsidy guidelines.

National

Seeping under doors, bad air from West’s fires won’t ease up

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By SARA CLINE and GILLIAN FLACCUS
People in Oregon, Washington and parts of California were struggling under acrid yellowish-green smog — the worst, most unhealthy air on the planet according to some measurements.

Latest News

National

Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.

National

Hurricane Sally is churning towards the Gulf Coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Hurricane Sally, a slow-moving disaster, is churning towards the Gulf Coast threatening to unleash historic and potentially deadly floods

Video

AA Highway Safety Study

Updated: 2 hours ago
AA Highway Safety Study

National Politics

Biden courts Latino voters in 1st trip to Florida as nominee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is making his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee, while his campaign is acknowledging concerns about his appeal with Latinos, a voting bloc likely to prove pivotal against President Donald Trump in one of the nation’s fiercest battleground states.

News

Funding for child care for essential workers exhausted much earlier than expected

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The DHHR says since there was no income limit on who could get assistance, families who had high incomes used the program as well as families living closer to the poverty line, and with the program being used by so many people, the federal funding was quickly depleted.

National Politics

Democrats to investigate forced surgery claims in Georgia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A nurse alleges that the Irwin County Detention Center performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records.